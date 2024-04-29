Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Rises By 47.5%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.0 days.
Cargotec Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CYJBF remained flat at $65.69 during midday trading on Monday. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19.
Cargotec Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cargotec
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.