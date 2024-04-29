Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Rises By 47.5%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.0 days.

Cargotec Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CYJBF remained flat at $65.69 during midday trading on Monday. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19.

Get Cargotec alerts:

Cargotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services in Finland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.