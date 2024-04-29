Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.5% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $3.44 on Monday, reaching $928.81. 839,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,686. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $507.19 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $943.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $811.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.85.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

