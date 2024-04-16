Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 156 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,147 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.30. 525,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,612. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.13.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

