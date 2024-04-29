Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Down 23.1% in April

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

BHAT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,798. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.64% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

