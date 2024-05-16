Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,825,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,887,000 after purchasing an additional 243,148 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,279,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,238,000 after acquiring an additional 256,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,092,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 101.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442,016 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Tenaris by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 642,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.13. 1,547,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,478. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Tenaris had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

