World Mobile Token (WMT) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $196.32 million and $2.33 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00055632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00021426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001081 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,905,328 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

