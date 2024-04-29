Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Down 13.9% in April

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

Shares of Bone Biologics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.60. 16,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,679. Bone Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Bone Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.