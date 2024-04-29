Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Down 13.9% in April

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bone Biologics Price Performance
Shares of Bone Biologics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.60. 16,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,679. Bone Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.
Bone Biologics Company Profile
