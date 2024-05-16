Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,191 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

