Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is ARGA Investment Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the period. Baidu comprises approximately 4.0% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $114,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,207,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day moving average is $108.17.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

