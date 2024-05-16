Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,636 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group comprises 1.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $43,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 84,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 419,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.23. 1,105,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,053. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $301,691.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

