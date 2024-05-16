ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 864,120 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864,120 shares during the period. Weibo comprises about 2.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 2.91% of Weibo worth $74,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Weibo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 1,693,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,157. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $463.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

