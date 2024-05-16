Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 4,107 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.68. 3,553,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.85. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $1,163,106.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $32,057,970.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total value of $4,042,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,707,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $1,163,106.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $32,057,970.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,393 shares of company stock valued at $179,935,154 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

