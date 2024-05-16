ARGA Investment Management LP Has $185.30 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,971,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 234,677 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises about 6.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $185,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 119,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,781,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,391. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

