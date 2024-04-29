1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW remained flat at $7.05 during midday trading on Monday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,777.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

