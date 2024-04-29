Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 225,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Bank First news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas bought 600 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at $580,408.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip R. Maples purchased 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $162,050.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the third quarter worth $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Bank First in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank First in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFC traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.46. Bank First has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $92.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

