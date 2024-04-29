Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,206,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,268 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $10.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,647,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,192,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,661,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 711,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 441,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 681,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 305,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

