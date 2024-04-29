Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.05

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 6313886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GERN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Geron by 46.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657,619 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,047 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 172.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,634,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,220 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 16.6% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 10,712,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 146.5% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,226,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

