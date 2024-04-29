Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 614,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 600,976 shares.The stock last traded at $20.03 and had previously closed at $19.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 59.30%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 2.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIHL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 18.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,784,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Articles

