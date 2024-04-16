Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,984,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,305,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $3,012,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.37. 980,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,364. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.71. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

