Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the March 31st total of 168,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 314,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

WDH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.21. 169,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,837. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Waterdrop has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.96.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Waterdrop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

