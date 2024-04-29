Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) CFO Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rollins Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.