GateToken (GT) Hits Market Capitalization of $748.95 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $7.76 or 0.00012306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $748.95 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,121.67 or 1.00044091 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00100818 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,462,332 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,462,271.52859469 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.83339073 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $4,670,846.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars.

