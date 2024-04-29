Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Up to $424.75

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $424.75, but opened at $445.15. Watsco shares last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 300 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.44 and a 200-day moving average of $396.96.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%.
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
