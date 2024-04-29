Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $87.51

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.51, but opened at $90.81. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $92.73, with a volume of 767,439 shares.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 351,396 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

