Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $23.74

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $21.75. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 251,178 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $477.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,449,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,709,000 after buying an additional 483,254 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 155,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 324.8% during the third quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 800,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 611,755 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

