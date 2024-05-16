Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.460 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.40-$4.46 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

