Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after buying an additional 13,731,305 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,293,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,699,000 after buying an additional 978,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,226,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,521,000 after buying an additional 542,696 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,223,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,050,000 after acquiring an additional 620,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.76%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

