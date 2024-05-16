Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.22. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $64.74 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -491.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 290.5% in the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 331,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after acquiring an additional 246,322 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

