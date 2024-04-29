ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.75. 5,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 84.01 and a quick ratio of 84.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 million, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.99. ACRES Commercial Realty has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $14.35.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.12% of ACRES Commercial Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

