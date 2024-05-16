Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GRNT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.20.
Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,829.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,250 shares of company stock worth $88,440. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
