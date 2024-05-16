Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRNT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Ridge Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,829.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,250 shares of company stock worth $88,440. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

