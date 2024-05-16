Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Cboe Global Markets has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

CBOE stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average is $180.74.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

