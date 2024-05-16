Capital Southwest Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.99. 407,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSWC

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.