Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.10)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. Under Armour also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.210 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 41,301,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

