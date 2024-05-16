Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.61

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Copa has raised its dividend payment by an average of 60.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Copa has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Copa to earn $17.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPA

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

