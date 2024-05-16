WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
WaFd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.
WaFd Stock Performance
WaFd stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,836. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. WaFd has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $34.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
WaFd Company Profile
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
