WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

WaFd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

WaFd Stock Performance

WaFd stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,836. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. WaFd has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $34.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. WaFd had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $171.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WaFd will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

