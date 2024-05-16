Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.4 %
OXLCO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $22.66.
About Oxford Lane Capital
