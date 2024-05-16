Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

OXLCO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $22.66.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

