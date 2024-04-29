Keith Anthony Daley Acquires 100,000 Shares of Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Stock

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) insider Keith Anthony Daley acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,703.56).

Keith Anthony Daley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Checkit alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Keith Anthony Daley acquired 250,000 shares of Checkit stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £47,500 ($58,670.95).

On Thursday, March 7th, Keith Anthony Daley bought 250,000 shares of Checkit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($55,583.00).

Checkit Stock Up 2.1 %

Checkit stock traded up GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 20.67 ($0.26). 198,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of £22.33 million, a P/E ratio of -227.78 and a beta of 0.43. Checkit plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18.10 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 31 ($0.38).

About Checkit

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.