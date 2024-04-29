Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Sells $151,920.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 195,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,751. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

