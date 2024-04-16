Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,048 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF comprises 2.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 184,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,539. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $24.00.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

