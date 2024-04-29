iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 182,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,718,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.36. 6,963,533 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

