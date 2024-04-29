ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08. 6,850,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 10,952,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

