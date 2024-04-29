Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 410,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,794. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.