Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,214 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 2.1% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $80,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $2.45 on Monday, reaching $147.58. The stock had a trading volume of 567,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,891. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

