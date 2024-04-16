Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 306,711 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 129.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,711 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 2.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned 2.88% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDW. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IBDW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. 89,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,131. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

