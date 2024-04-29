Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Gap Up to $42.81

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.81, but opened at $44.11. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF shares last traded at $44.73, with a volume of 177,628 shares traded.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 169,329 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

