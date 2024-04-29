BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Down 2.5%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.18 and last traded at $36.64. Approximately 391,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,304,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of -4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.42% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.