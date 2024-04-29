ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

ArrowMark Financial stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.46. 6,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,340. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. ArrowMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a positive change from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

