ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
ArrowMark Financial stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.46. 6,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,340. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. ArrowMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.
ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a positive change from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ArrowMark Financial
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.