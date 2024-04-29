Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.83. 1,110,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

