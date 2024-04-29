Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 4,287 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $340,500,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,767,000 after purchasing an additional 918,422 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $67,305,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 21,664.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,157,000 after buying an additional 314,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

ETN traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $326.51. 3,127,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $165.24 and a one year high of $331.47. The firm has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.