Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 24,152 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,152 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Entergy worth $48,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.17. 1,332,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,902. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. Barclays decreased their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

